England must defy injuries and dip in form to win World Cup

MANCHESTER: Injuries to key players and a dip in form have left England coach Sarina Wiegman with plenty to ponder if the European champions are to win the Women´s World Cup for the first time.

Barring a massive shock when the tournament begins on July 20, England should cruise through a group featuring China, Denmark and debutants Haiti.

But their path through the knockout stages is loaded with danger, with co-hosts Australia or Olympic champions Canada likely opponents in the last 16.

Preparations have not been ideal, a year on from England winning the Euros at a packed Wembley for their first major trophy in women´s football.

In April, England were held 1-1 by Brazil before winning the first-ever women´s Finalissima -- a clash between the champions of Europe and South America -- on penalties.