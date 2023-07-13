England must defy injuries and dip in form to win World Cup

MANCHESTER: Injuries to key players and a dip in form have left England coach Sarina Wiegman with plenty to ponder if the European champions are to win the Women´s World Cup for the first time.
Barring a massive shock when the tournament begins on July 20, England should cruise through a group featuring China, Denmark and debutants Haiti.
But their path through the knockout stages is loaded with danger, with co-hosts Australia or Olympic champions Canada likely opponents in the last 16.
Preparations have not been ideal, a year on from England winning the Euros at a packed Wembley for their first major trophy in women´s football.
In April, England were held 1-1 by Brazil before winning the first-ever women´s Finalissima -- a clash between the champions of Europe and South America -- on penalties.
KARACHI: Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid and Mahnoor Ali reached the quarterfinals in the 7th Borneo Junior Squash Open in...
LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has climbed to the third place in ICC Test ranking.ICC released the latest ranking...
MIAMI: When Haiti play England in Brisbane on their Women´s World Cup debut this month it will mark the culmination...
JOHANNESBURG: Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya said on Wednesday the ruling of the European Court of Human...
KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar reached the semifinals of men’s singles at the 20th Westbury national tennis championship at...
WASHINGTON: US and Saudi officials discussed proposals to completely transform professional golf as they negotiated...