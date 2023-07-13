BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has denied the reports of accepting an invitation to visit Pakistan, terming it "plain miscommunication".
Reports regarding Shah's visit were attributed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, who said that the BCCI official would come to Pakistan during or before the start of the Asia Cup.
It was reported that Shah had accepted Ashraf's invitation during a meeting on the sidelines of the chief executives’ committee (CEC) meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s annual session in Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday.
Earlier, while talking to The News from Durban, PCB's Ashraf confirmed his two meetings with Indian officials on Tuesday.
"First, it was three on three meeting with all leading officials present from both countries, who engaged in group meetings,” said Ashraf. “He also invited me to take a trip to India during the World Cup, which I accepted. I told him that the Pakistani nation always respected their guests and welcomed them.”
Ashraf said that both sets of meetings were fruitful as cricketing officials of both countries heard each other's points of view. The best thing is that both the cricketing boards have agreed to improve ties through future talks, added Ashraf. Following years of break, such negotiations could well be the beginning of the renewal of cricket between the two countries.
