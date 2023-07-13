Jabeur beats Rybakina to avenge Wimbledon final defeat

LONDON: Ons Jabeur says she still cannot bring herself to watch her painful defeat to Elena Rybakina in last year´s Wimbledon final after avenging the loss in Wednesday´s last-eight clash.

The Tunisian sixth seed beat her third-ranked Kazakh opponent 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1, letting out a roar of delight on Centre Court.

The 28-year-old will face Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka for a place in Saturday´s title match at the All England Club.

"Crazy match, difficult match," said Jabeur. "But I´m glad that I got the win this time.

"I wasn´t ready to play this kind of match (last year)," she said. "I don´t regret last year. It happened for a reason. I always say it.

"It was meant to be this year. It was meant to be in the quarter-finals. I have learned a lot from the final last year. Definitely very proud of myself for the improvement that I did mentally, physically, and with the tennis racquet."

But Jabeur revealed she has not been able to bring herself to watch last year´s final, when she went down in three sets in her first Grand Slam final.

"I can´t, very difficult," said the Tunisian. "I couldn´t watch it. Very, very difficult.

"Until this day, I couldn´t watch this match. I can watch today´s match. That´s OK, but not last year´s.

"Even watching the Netflix show (which follows the tennis tours) was painful. If I watch the whole match, it would have been terrible.

"I´m glad that I´m speaking with my coach a lot and he´s explaining things for me. I´ve watched a few points, but not the whole match."

Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final last year, also lost in the final of the US Open to Iga Swiatek and has still not won a major.

She did not have it all her own way on Wednesday.

Rybakina was first to pounce, breaking to love in the fourth game when her opponent went wide with a backhand but the Tunisian hit back immediately.

Jabeur took advantage of a loose volley at the net from Rybakina to break again and edge into a 6-5 lead.

But this time she was the player who failed to consolidate, squandering a set point as Rybakina forced a tie-break, which she won.

The Kazakh survived break points in the second game of the second set while Jabeur was forced to dig deep on her serve to move into a 3-2 lead.

Both players held serve until the 10th game, when Rybakina cracked and Jabeur levelled the match.

The force was with Jabeur in the decider as she opened up a 3-0 lead and saved two break points to move 4-1 ahead.

Jabeur powered a backhand down the line to break once again and held her serve to seal the win.