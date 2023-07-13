OPEN COURT: Citizens pile up complaints against poor law & order

Rawalpindi : The common citizens including women and old people at a khuli kutcherry Wednesday piled up complaints against ever-increasing illegal housing societies, land mafia, poor law and order situation, encroachment mafia and poor management of district administration, Rawalpindi.

The khuli kutcherry was organised by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs/ Minister In-Charge Prime Minister’s Public Affairs & Grievances Wing Murtaza Javed Abbasi here at Commissioner Office.

The Federal Minister issued ‘show cause’ notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials and Building Department officials for being absent from the khuli kutcherry.

He also directed the concerned department to start action against encroachment mafia.

The federal minister admitted that wrong deeds were not possible without cooperation of concerned officers. He also directed the relevant officials to resolve all public related issues immediately within seven days otherwise he will personally visit the areas where land mafia was very active. He directed commissioner and deputy commissioner to take personal interest to resolve all these issues.

The khuli kutcherry was jointly chaired by commissioner, deputy commissioner, regional police officer (RPO), and attended by representatives of district and provincial departments. About 90 per cent of the people registered their complaints against land grabbers who they said had occupied their land in connivance with relevant officials. The widows and other people said unregistered housing societies were depriving people of their money on the pretext of selling plots to them. The complainants have complained that concerned officers of local management failed to resolve their genuine issues.