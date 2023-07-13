Around 600 illegal housing societies operating in twin cities: NA body told

Islamabad : Around 600 illegal housing societies have been operating in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad without any formal approval, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The 35th meeting of the committee was held here at the CDA Secretariat to receive briefing on comprehensive report on implementation status of the previous recommendations of the Committee, complete details of Housing Societies in Islamabad (legal and illegal) causing severe damage to the environment and sewerage system in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), briefing on all restaurants located on Margalla Hills causing severe damage to the environment with poor sewerage system, and especially the complete case study of Monal Restaurant with previous follow up.

Chairperson MNA, Nuzhat Pathan presided the committee and expressed her resentment over late arrival of the Chairman CDA in the Committee meeting whereas the Authority officials had informed the chair that the latter was in the Court for personal hearing.

The chairman CDA informed that there were some 318 illegal housing societies in Rawalpindi and 150 housing societies in Islamabad whereas most of these societies were in Fatehjang, Rawalpindi Tehsil.

The cumulative figure of these illegal or unauthorized societies was falling between 568-600 societies alongwith some 100 illegal societies being established in the adjoining Attock district.

The chairperson took the floor to seek information from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination on Soybean Seeds import summary pending in the Ministry causing increase in the prices of poultry products.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Musaddik Ahmed Khan briefed the forum in detail on the context of the issue and informed that there were alternates to the poultry feed already available in the market and there was no such shortage but rather it was exploitative tactic by the Poultry industry. MNA, Romina Khrushid Alam on her agenda item expressed her resentment on the response submitted by IWMB and CDA pertaining to installation of streetlights in the National Park.

“There are serious concerns of CDA on installing street lights in Margalla Hills National Park is strange. There are solutions to it as sensor-based lights could be used to illuminate the hiking tracks. The language needs to be changed,” she said.

There are 102 gutter lids stolen in the federal capital and a day earlier two individuals including a father and son died after the boy fell into the gutter and got suffocated due to gas. She proposed that the Committee should strongly recommend the federal cabinet for appointing a highly qualified member in CDA to take environmental matters on priority basis and also from EPA.

Member, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Waqar Zekria informed the forum that most of the species in Margalla Hills National Park were nocturnal and were impacted by lights at night.

The guidelines for visitors of trails were very clear that they should after sunrise and leave the national park before sunset, he added.

He mentioned that the more the traffic the more would be the damage to nature in the national park whereas on average there were over 5,000 visitors visiting trails at the weekends.

“We will propose a timing of 9-10 p.m. to provide full lights in the national park and then halt entry into the national park to sustain wildlife,” he added.