Gang of armed robbers busted in E-11

Islamabad : An awkward episode of armed robbery was witnessed in Sector E-11 when a gang of three gunmen entered the locality in the late evening of Tuesday and started grabbing precious mobile phone sets from the people in the vicinity, the people observed the occurrence said.

A daring gang of three armed muggers created fear and harassment among the people of E-11 after they opened fire at a native injured him critically on resistance when the gunmen stormed into a house and straightaway stepped up on the second floor demanding a valuable mobile phone set, the victim told the police when he was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The gangsters didn’t leave the locality after the shootout but entered different apartments and markets and kept snatching the mobile phones, purses, and valuables from the people without any resistance from the law enforcement agencies.

“The daring gangsters continued their rampage without any trepidation and kept collecting expensive mobile phone sets at gunpoint,” the residents of the area, said.

Meanwhile, the individual who was shot at and injured by the muggers has been identified as Wajahat Ali, a resident of E/11-3 reported to Shalimar Police when they reached the affected area and later contacted the victim to record his statement.

The Shalimar police, along with the reserved force, reached the scene upon receiving information and cordoned off the area, and located the location of the gangsters. “As the police got them in a residential Plaza where they were looting the people at gun pointing, they opened fire at the police party and made a passer-by hostage to escape the police, however, the police retaliated and targeted them,” the police said and added that one of the gunmen fell down after receiving a bullet. The police arrested all three muggers and shifted them to Shalimar police station for further investigation.

The Shalimar police have lodged the first information report (FIR) under sections 324/353 and 186 PPC and 13/20/65 of Arms Ordinance.

“The gangsters introduced a new mode of snatching valuable mobile phone sets from the residential localities as invaders to collect mobile phone sets from the inhabitants,” the police officer said.

192 students get scholarships in European universities

Islamabad : The highest number of 192 Pakistani students have received scholarships to study in European universities under the EU’s flagship Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarships programme including 103 men and 89 women this year.

The European Union Delegation to Pakistan hosted a pre-departure event to celebrate the achievement of the recipients of the scholarship, said a news release. This is the second year in a row that Pakistan ranked top in the world for the number of scholarships awarded and remained in the lead in terms of scholarship applications.

In his welcome remarks, EU Chargé d'Affaires a.i, Thomas Seiler said, “Today we congratulate the young men and women who will embark on an educational and cultural journey through the Erasmus+ programme over the coming months.’

The EU Chargé d'Affaires a.i. further added, “The results of the scholarship’s selection demonstrate that Pakistani students are well prepared and that the Pakistani universities provide them with the necessary skills to compete at the global level.

He added that he is particularly pleased to see more students from Pakistan have accessed the Erasmus+ programme.