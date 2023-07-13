Protest against CDA over death of father, son

Islamabad : The residents of Sector I-10 on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration on Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road (IJ Principal Road) against the deaths of a man and his son who lost their lives while falling in a manhole on Tuesday evening.

The protesters blocked the main principal road after offering Namaz-e-Janazah of the deceased while raising slogans against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the negligence of its officials which took two precious lives.

They also demanded that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif launch an inquiry against the tragic deaths of the father and son duo in Islamabad.

Ex-MNA from Islamabad, Mian Muhammad Aslam, and trader leader, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, while addressing protesters, demanded of the government to take immediate action against officials of the CDA responsible for the deaths of the father and son who lost their lives while falling in a manhole in sector I-10/4.

They alleged that the relatives of the deceased were being pressurised to change the text of the FIR.

They warned that a protest movement would be launched against CDA if immediate action is not taken against responsible officers.

Kashif Chaudhry pointed out there are 127 manholes in sectors of the I series that were without covers but the directorate of sanitation paid no attention to the situation which took the lives of the father and son. It may be pointed out here that the Islamabad Police have registered a case against Director Sanitation, Malik Atta, and other concerned officials for their negligence on the complaint of relatives of Arshad Satti and his son Abdul Rehman.

According to the report Abdul Rehman fell into the manhole located on a footpath while his father also died while saving his life.

The tragic incident sent a wave of anger against CDA for the traditional negligence of the civic body and its officials. They report also said that they drew attention of concerned officials to missing manhole covers but to no avail.