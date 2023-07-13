Construction, repair of grounds top priority: CDA

Islamabad: Sports and Culture Officer of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhry Shahzad Yasin said that promotion of sports was their mission and the efforts to encourage the sporting youth will continue, says a press release.

In this regard, staff of all the grounds in the city has been cooperating with the players as this practice will continue in the future as well. Shahzad said that CDA has brought the best for the construction and repair of all the grounds in the city for the betterment and promotion of sports.

The CDA official said: “We have always taken timely actions to resolve complaints related to the grounds and have provided every facility to the players for sports promotion”.

He added that CDA will try to build an international standard ground in Islamabad so that international cricket teams could play matches in the capital city.