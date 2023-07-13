Son kills mother over marriage dispute

Islamabad: A son gunned down his old mother on a marriage issue at Ratti Kassi, Tarnol, police said Wednesday.

The Tarnol police have registered the first information report (FIR) against Sohail, the alleged killer of his mother Noor Bibi, and initiated making headway to his location.

Tayyab son of Amraiz, lodged a complaint with the Tarnol Police Station, saying that he was standing in his street with his uncle to shift his mother’s baggage to another house when his elder brother Sohail came out of the house and started shouting at his mother, saying why she was opposing his marriage with a girl he likes. Responding to her son’s shout, she repeated her version that she would not allow him to marry the girl he was mentioning, Sohail whipped out his gun and opened straight fire at her, causing her death on the spot. The killer managed to escape from the scene.

The police claimed that the entire family has been involved in unlawful activities and the members of the family had remained in jail in drug dealing offences.