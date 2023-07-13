City receives scattered rain

LAHORE : City received moderate scattered rain on Wednesday evening. Wasa officials said the field staff was on the roads and rainwater will be cleared as soon as possible.

Earlier, partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 38.3°C and minimum was 26.7°C.