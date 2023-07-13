NCHR flays desecration of Holy Quran

LAHORE : The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Punjab member Wednesday held a meeting of civil society to condemn desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
The meeting observed the deliberations of the United Nations Council on the issue and reflected as how such incidents could be prevented in future. Addressing the meeting, Nadeem Ashraf said the holy book was burnt with the permission of the police which is particularly disturbing. He said state policy is normally based on non-discrimination and the state machinery should not be used to promote hatred. The NCHR member said these countries have to revise their policies so that they do not hurt feelings of others.
