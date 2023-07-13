PFA unearths fake beverages unit

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Rahmat Colony, Shahdara.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority also lodged an FIR against the factory owner over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Moreover, he said that the raiding team discarded thousands of liters of carbonated drinks and its solution besides confiscating 3,625 empty bottles, five drums and a large quantity of lids during the raid.

He said that fabricated fizzy drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water and other harmful ingredients while it was preserved in prohibited drums. Non-food-grade plastic bottles and fake labelling were also being used for packing purposes, he added. Raja said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels in the subpar areas of provincial capital; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. PFA DG said that the use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers’ especially senior citizens and children.

He further said that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province.