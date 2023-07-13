‘Issues of industrialists being addressed’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade SM Tanveer said that legitimate problems of industrialists are being addressed on a priority basis.
The government does not want any closure of factories and made it clear that any obstacle in solving the problems of the industrialists would not be tolerated. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in the Chief Minister's office on Wednesday.
Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Excise Mukhtar Masood, DG Industries and others attended the meeting. Ch M Waheed, Sheikh M Saeed of Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association and others were also present.
