Pakistan has immense potential of tourism: governor

LAHORE : Pakistan is rich in scenic beauty and the potential of tourism is high in Pakistan but a top class infrastructure is imperative for promotion of tourism.

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said this while speaking at an event organised by Pakistan Tourism Promotion Council (PTPC) at a local hotel here Wednesday. The governor said that tourism flourishes in an environment of security and peace and Pakistan, no doubt, has immense potential of tourism.

He said that at present, the government is focused on improving the economy and wants to make Pakistan food basket of the whole region. Pakistan’s position has gone down from 24 to 47 on the world economy index, he said. He called upon people to work for the betterment of the country and put an end to environment of hate. PTPC Chairman Bashir A Sheikh in his speech assured that the council is capable of raising millions in weeks through tourism in Pakistan. He said tourism did not get due attention and support from the different governments. He hoped the government will pay attention to tourism which is capable of earning huge amount of revenue.

Role of traders vital for economic uplift of country The newly elected Vice President of Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Wednesday.

The economic situation of the country and the problems faced by businessmen associated with various industries were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the role of the business community is vital for the economic development of the country. The government is making strenuous efforts to strengthen the country's economy and promote trade and industry. He said that Pakistan is fully committed to improving regional trade among the Saarc countries to make South Asia a prosperous and economically integrated region.

On this occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar said that restructuring of production and export processes is very important to improve cross-border trade in South Asia. He said that South Asia has tremendous potential to become the world's fastest growing export region due to its diverse resources and skilled workforce.