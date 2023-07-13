Relief to special persons stressed

LAHORE : The Punjab Empowerment of Special Persons Act 2022 was reviewed in a meeting presided over by Member/Commissioner National Commission for Human Rights Nadeem Ashraf here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, all the stakeholders, officials of South Asia Partnership and others proposed various suggestions. Nadeem Ashraf said that it is their basic right to give relief to special people, while we all have to ensure the establishment of such a society where such an environment can be established that they can also earn Halal for themselves and their children.

Representative of SAP Irfan Mufti said that P&D has made it clear that ramps for wheelchairs, etc. should be made in every new building. Unfortunately, there are few buildings with ramps and people do not know where to register their complaints. There is a lack of provision of basic facilities to the people.

A representative of traffic police underlined the need to create awareness about learner's licence and a separate desk should be established in the service centres. A representative of transport department said that ramps will be built at bus stations and in the next project, a proposal will be made to issue free travel card for special persons.

Deputy Secretary School Education Ambreen Chaudhry said that there are clear instructions to schools to build ramps in every district.