Six injured in van, rickshaw collision

LAHORE : Six persons were injured in a collision between a van and a rickshaw near Chungi Stop, Multan Road on Wednesday.
Five persons were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital while one was treated on the spot. The injured were identified as Jahan Khan, 42, Ramzan Jahangir, 21, Sumaira Bibi, 25, wife of Mazhar and a 2-year-old Arfa Mazhar.
LAHORE : City received moderate scattered rain on Wednesday evening. Wasa officials said the field staff was on the...
LAHORE : The National Commission for Human Rights Punjab member Wednesday held a meeting of civil society to condemn...
LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday unearthed fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks...
LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade SM Tanveer said that legitimate problems of industrialists are...
LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has termed the ruling elite and bureaucracy a huge burden on the country,...
LAHORE : Pakistan is rich in scenic beauty and the potential of tourism is high in Pakistan but a top class...