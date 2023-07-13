Six injured in van, rickshaw collision

LAHORE : Six persons were injured in a collision between a van and a rickshaw near Chungi Stop, Multan Road on Wednesday.

Five persons were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital while one was treated on the spot. The injured were identified as Jahan Khan, 42, Ramzan Jahangir, 21, Sumaira Bibi, 25, wife of Mazhar and a 2-year-old Arfa Mazhar.