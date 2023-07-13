Transgender community protests against FSC’s decision

LAHORE : Representatives of the transgender community, civil society organisations and activists across the country Wednesday gathered at the Lahore Press Club to repudiate the Federal Shariat Court's (FSC) decision which they said struck at the heart of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2O18 that was passed to protect the rights and status of their community.

The speakers were Nayyab Ali from Islamabad, Neeli Rana from Lahore, Farzana Khan from Peshawar, Arzoo Khan from Manshera, Saadia Saeed and Kami Sid from Karachi and Abhyshay Basharat from Quetta. “We announce that we will challenge FSC decision at every forum. The FSC's decision violates human rights, whereas the Trans Act provides safeguards for transgender individuals. This formed the foundation upon which four political parties rallied behind the bill in 2017/2018, leading to its subsequent passage in parliament with a significant majority. The Act ensures compliance with all UN treaties to which Pakistan is a signatory, thereby obligating the country to incorporate it into its practices and policies,” they said.

“It has come to our attention that the ongoing debate surrounding the Transgender Act has resulted in the infringement of the rights of transgender individuals. Their freedom of expression has been exploited to harass and intimidate members of the transgender community,” they said.