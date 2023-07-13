Hamza accuses PTI chairman of sabotaging IMF deal

LAHORE : Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz has accused PTI Chairman of sabotaging the IMF agreement.

He said this while talking to the media after condoling with the family of those who died in the Bhati Gate fire incident here on Wednesday. Hamza said that he has no words to console the bereaved on this sad tragedy. The vice-president of PMLN said that it was the success of the nation that the agreement with the IMF has been made by the present government which will bring good hope. He said elections will be held on time but nationalism required that all political parties should sit together and make a new economic agreement which will be constitutionally protected because now Pakistan was fighting for its survival. Regarding the tragedy, Hamza Shehbaz said that in the previous period of PTI, buildings were allowed to be constructed without permission, which should be investigated.