Special magistrates to be appointed to try municipal cases in Karachi: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday met the town chairmen and vice chairmen of the Karachi division to discuss their problems and seek their advice regarding how the megalopolis could be made one of the most livable cities of the world.

The meeting was held at the CM House. It was attended by the town chairmen and vice chairmen belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as well as the independent ones.

Provincial minister Shehla Raza, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, PPP leader Najmi Alam and others also participated in the meeting.

The CM said he had invited the towns’ elected leadership to discuss their issues and seek their advice for making Karachi a beautiful city. “When you contested local bodies election, it was a political process but now you have taken over as the town chairmen and vice chairman, therefore you have to work for the uplift of your respective towns irrespective of any discrimination,” he said and added that major issues of the city were water theft, encroachment of land and unauthorised constructions, which the newly elected representatives should stop.

Shah said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was doing a good job to keep the city clean but the towns were bound to get their respective areas properly cleaned.

He remarked that bogus and ghost employees in local bodies was also a major issue and his government was taking measures to get rid of them. “The town chairmen have to cooperate with the local government department to conduct a scrutiny in this regard,” he said.

Shah said the mayor and town chairmen must develop teamwork so that all the issues of the city and its people could be resolved with collective efforts and coordination.

The CM also told the participants that he had approved the appointment of municipal magistrates so that violations of municipal laws, including throwing debris and trash on roads and streets, could become cognisable offences and action could be taken against them as per the law.

The CM also directed the local government secretary to take necessary measures to reduce the six-month transition time for the formation of new local government agencies in the city. “The chairmen are most active and have the spirit to serve the people of this city, therefore must be strengthened in discharging their functions,” he said.

Shah urged the town chairmen to explore ways and means to enhance the revenue of their respective municipal agencies. “We have given property tax to the local councils, which would be a good source of income for your towns, but you have to generate more revenue from other sources as well,” he said and added that he was going to constitute the Provincial Finance Commission to distribute available resources.

Wahab also spoke at the meeting and assured the town chairmen that he would work with them as a team member.