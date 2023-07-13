Man shot dead at ‘unauthorised police picket’

A man who recently returned to Karachi after living 16 years abroad was shot dead allegedly by a team of District Central’s Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell in the Manghopir area on Wednesday.

The Manghopir police said 30-year-old Hashim, son of Sikandar, had got married one year ago. His friend, Shahzad, son of Fida, was also wounded in the incident.

They said the Hashim and his friend were returning home on a motorcycle after visiting a shrine when they were signalled to pull over at a picket. However, the AVLC team fired shots at them when they did not stop.

The police said the AVLC team had set up the picket without informing them or their seniors.

AVLC officials denied their involvement in the incident. On the other hand, the police have registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Sikandar, who said in the FIR that his brother accompanied by a friend was returning after visiting a shrine when personnel in a police mobile opened fire at them.

He demanded action against the cops.