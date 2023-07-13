Labourer held for allegedly raping 7th grader

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly subjecting a Grade 7th student to rape in the Sachal area.
According to the Sachal police, the suspect was apprehended based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. The distraught mother filed an FIR, stating that her daughter had gone to offer tea to some labourers working in a neighbouring house. When the mother went to check on her daughter after she failed to return, she found her crying.
Upon receiving the complaint, the police promptly took action and arrested the suspect. To ensure justice is served and to gather crucial evidence, the victim and the suspect were sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical examinations. The police are awaiting the medical examination report.
