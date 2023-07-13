Journalists to get free parking, KPC grant to be raised: Wahab

The Karachi mayor on Wednesday announced the abolition of charged parking fees for all journalists in the city. The newly elected mayor also announced increasing the grant for the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the problems of 75 years cannot be solved in 75 days, but “efforts are being made to improve institutions”. A little time is needed for practical change, he pointed out.

Wahab visited the KPC, and held a meeting with the governing body and other members of the press club. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad also accompanied him. He said efforts would be made to bring transparency and fairness in the execution of works over the next four years. “Being the son of a journalist, this organisation is like my home.”

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed also spoke and presented the mayor and the deputy mayor with Ajrak, cap and flowers from the press club.

The mayor also visited different sections of the KPC. Speaking to the governing body, Wahab said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would not only continue its tradition of giving grants to the press club but the grant would be increased as well.

He also announced that parking fees would not be charged from journalists anywhere in the city. “Today I announce the abolition of this fee for journalists.”

The mayor asked journalists to point out the problems in the city. “We’ll make all efforts to solve them.” he said, adding that the success in the operation of lifting offal during the Eidul Azha festival was the success of not only the mayor but also the entire city administration.

Wahab said that water shortage is a big problem in Karachi at the moment, but efforts are being made to solve it. The first-ever meeting of parliamentary leaders of various parties was held at the KMC building to devise a common plan of action for the future, he added.

He said that a sum of Rs50 billion is receivable to the KMC from various organisations. He vowed that he would try to recover the amount during his mayoral term so that water and sewerage problems in the city can be solved.

He remarked that the KPC has always supported democracy, and the voice of democracy and its rights. The traditions of the press club are wonderful, he said, and hoped that the club would remain an energetic and strong voice for democracy. The mayor assured journalists that he would make efforts to solve all their problems and serve the residents of the city.