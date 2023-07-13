Unanimous resolution in PA condemns Sweden incident

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the recent incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The resolution was moved by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Sharmila Faruqui.

Earlier, similar resolutions were submitted to the PA secretariat by legislators belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

The House deferred the question hour of the session until the next day in order to urgently consider the resolution on the important issue of upholding the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said to PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani that the resolution should also reflect the sentiments of the non-Muslims in Pakistan who had equally been hurt by the condemnable incident just like the Muslims in the country.

Chawla said that the members of the religious minorities in the country also fully acknowledge the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

Speaking on her resolution, MPA Sharmila said that the entire Islamic Ummah has been protesting against the sorrowful incident in Sweden. She said that it is high time that international laws be adopted to protect the sanctity of religious persons and holy books pertaining to different religions.

MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain Khan said that the desecration incident under the patronage of the Swedish government had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

He demanded that Pakistan’s Foreign Office summon the Swedish ambassador to formally lodge protest. He said that the Holy Quran is a red line for Muslims all over the world, so they would not allow anyone to violate the sanctity of their holy book.

MMA legislator Syed Abdul Rasheed urged the international community to take action against those involved in the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. TLP lawmaker Mufti Qasim Fakhri demanded that Pakistan end diplomatic ties with Sweden and also boycott Swedish products.

Durrani told the House that after the sorrowful incident, he had telephoned the Swedish ambassador to Pakistan, but he did not get the opportunity to talk to the diplomat. The speaker said he had later written to the ambassador to protest against the tragic incident.