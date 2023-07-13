Deadly water

Lack of sanitation throughout the country is causing disease and death. According to Unicef, around 70 per cent of households in Pakistan are drinking contaminated water and 53,000 children under the age of five die every year from diarrhoea due to poor water and sanitation. Furthermore, the rate of water scarcity in Pakistan is also very high and the lack of access to clean water forces people to rely on poor quality water. We need to work on building a better sanitation infrastructure and expanding access to safe and clean water.

Imtiaz Javid

Awaran