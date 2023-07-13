Recently, a man ambushed and attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood of Karachi in broad daylight. Thankfully, the woman was able to defend herself and scare away the assailant. There are few examples that come to mind of such a brazen incident. What is happening to our society?
It appears that our mothers, daughters and sisters are just never safe if they step outside the home. It is crucial that the government agencies protect women and ensure that those seeking to harm them are caught and punished.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Lack of sanitation throughout the country is causing disease and death. According to Unicef, around 70 per cent of...
These days, a human being’s life is of little value in Sindh. The crime rate is up, reports of innocent people being...
Based on their performance up till now, it can be said with confidence that our SOEs have prover to be a total...
Pollution and global warming threaten both the environment and our health and safety. While the glaciers melt, natural...
There are many outdated practices that have managed to remain prevalent in our country and are considered by many to...
Hopefully, the construction of the Green Line – Karachi Metrobus track along University Road and the Safoora Goth...