Recently, a man ambushed and attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood of Karachi in broad daylight. Thankfully, the woman was able to defend herself and scare away the assailant. There are few examples that come to mind of such a brazen incident. What is happening to our society?

It appears that our mothers, daughters and sisters are just never safe if they step outside the home. It is crucial that the government agencies protect women and ensure that those seeking to harm them are caught and punished.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi