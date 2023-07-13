Dual threat

Pollution and global warming threaten both the environment and our health and safety. While the glaciers melt, natural ecosystems are damaged and weather conditions become more extreme, we are becoming more vulnerable to respiratory diseases and other health issues. There are various ways to reduce pollution and lower its negative impacts.
This includes stricter government regulations on the release of harmful chemicals and gasses into the environment and people making an effort to reduce their carbon footprint, dispose of their waste properly and consume in a more environmentally conscious manner.
Tauqeera Zafar
Turbat
