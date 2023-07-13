Coming soon

Hopefully, the construction of the Green Line – Karachi Metrobus track along University Road and the Safoora Goth area will be completed as soon as possible. While I understand that the construction has caused some inconvenience, the benefits of the project will be significant and long-lasting. The Green Line project will provide a much-needed public transportation option for residents of Karachi, reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.
This will have a significant positive impact on the environment and public health and provide a much-needed economic boost to the city, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth. Furthermore, I believe the project will be a much-needed source of pride and identity for the residents of Karachi, helping to foster a sense of community and belonging.
Urooj Amir
Karachi
