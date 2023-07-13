Priorities

This letter refers to the news report ‘Ahead of polls, govt to release Rs131bn for MPs’ schemes.’ (July 11, 2023). Given that the term of the current parliament is ending on August 13, one wonders how any development scheme can be launched and completed within such a short time frame. Perhaps this money could boost their chances of victory in the coming elections.

This logic also likely explains why the current finance minister was brought back. Despite, his actions leading to the delay of the IMF deal and messing up the economy, FM Ishaq Dar’s ability to use his portfolio to protect his party politically is probably what is keeping him in the job.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi