Priorities

This letter refers to the news report ‘Ahead of polls, govt to release Rs131bn for MPs’ schemes.’ (July 11, 2023). Given that the term of the current parliament is ending on August 13, one wonders how any development scheme can be launched and completed within such a short time frame. Perhaps this money could boost their chances of victory in the coming elections.
This logic also likely explains why the current finance minister was brought back. Despite, his actions leading to the delay of the IMF deal and messing up the economy, FM Ishaq Dar’s ability to use his portfolio to protect his party politically is probably what is keeping him in the job.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Lack of sanitation throughout the country is causing disease and death. According to Unicef, around 70 per cent of...
These days, a human being’s life is of little value in Sindh. The crime rate is up, reports of innocent people being...
Based on their performance up till now, it can be said with confidence that our SOEs have prover to be a total...
Recently, a man ambushed and attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood of Karachi...
Pollution and global warming threaten both the environment and our health and safety. While the glaciers melt, natural...
There are many outdated practices that have managed to remain prevalent in our country and are considered by many to...