The amount of solid waste we produce every day is too much for our waste-management authorities to deal with, given their resources. As a result, many of our cities, towns and villages are drowning in trash. What waste is collected is dumped in landfills and promptly forgotten, eventually becoming a hazard for people and the surrounding environment as it grows larger. One such landfill is located near Ghotki in northern Sindh. Millions of tons of waste are buried underground at the dump, causing serious water and air pollution problems.
Not many cities, towns and villages in this country are making a serious effort to recycle more. Furthermore, the city managers must develop a viable system of waste management to cope with the increasing levels of waste we are generating and establish landfills that meet health and safety regulations.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
