End of term

Amidst talk of IMF, court trials, all manner of rushed legislation, and somewhat odd weather-related hindrances pointed out by the government, one may have been forgiven for having forgotten that this is election year -- or is supposed to be election year, at least. Thankfully, there has been some clarity in this respect by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has announced that the PDM government’s tenure will be ending on August 14, and added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide when elections will take place: whether in October or November. While the PM’s statement has laid to rest speculations regarding an extension of the civilian government, it still hasn’t put to rest speculations about the tenure of the next caretaker setup in the centre. Given the trajectory of the caretaker setups in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which should have ended by now if elections had taken place within 90 days as stipulated in the constitution after an assembly is dissolved, some political observers have raised concerns on whether the general election will take place within the designated constitutional timeframe when the PDM government ends.

Who becomes the caretaker PM will also help signal whether the general elections will be held this year or in March-April 2024. There is a view that elections could even be stretched till next year: if there’s a technocratic finance minister and a prime minister who is either a technocrat or someone who does not have a political background, it may mean that elections will be delayed for a few months. Of course, this is all Islamabad conjecture at the moment but given the fact that nothing is ‘unprecedented’ in the real sense of the term and anything can happen in Pakistan, it may not be unexpected -- despite being unconstitutional. Many believe the reason for this uncertainty is the fate of the former prime minister and his party: what pace the cases against him move, and other such questions that could have an impact on the electoral process/outcome.

However, there are some who believe that elections will take place this year. Per this view, the PTI may not be part of these elections or will not be able to win elections. These voices have been quick to also point at media reports that under the garb of much-needed electoral reforms to ensure transparency and putting an end to rigging, the government could also be considering changing the process of banning a political party through parliament and then moving it in the Supreme Court. Constitutional rights activists would say that such a move would be contrary to all democratic norms. A word of caution regarding this from here too: any such moves lead to the most unsavoury of precedents, something that has always come back to haunt our political parties. Electoral reforms are important and should ideally take place before the next general elections but there is a need to understand that reform is meant to impice a situation, not worsen it.