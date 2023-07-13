OGRA seeks industry proposals

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) jointly hosted a meeting with the oil Industry to deliberate on many challenges highlighted by the industry.
The oil industry representatives presented the sector’s concerns and submitted proposals to deal with the challenging business environment in the country. Submissions of the oil industry were discussed and ample opportunity was extended to the participants to provide their input, OGRA statement said on Wednesday.
The matter with regard to smuggling of petroleum products from Iran was also highlighted and it was briefed that the matter has already been taken up with local governments through provincial Chief Secretaries and Federal Board of Revenue for necessary action.
