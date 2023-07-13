Gold sheds Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs500/tola on Wednesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs204,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs429 to stand at Rs174,897.

Gold rates increased by $14 to close at $1,946/ounce in the international market. Silver rates rose by Rs70 to end at Rs2,550/tola.

The price of 10 gram silver also increased by Rs60 to close at Rs2,186.21.