Gold sheds Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs500/tola on Wednesday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs204,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs429 to stand at Rs174,897.
Gold rates increased by $14 to close at $1,946/ounce in the international market. Silver rates rose by Rs70 to end at Rs2,550/tola.
The price of 10 gram silver also increased by Rs60 to close at Rs2,186.21.
