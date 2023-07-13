TCP to buy cotton to stabilise domestic prices

LAHORE: The government has tasked the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to buy cotton from the local market in order to stabilise its prices, a senior official told The News on Wednesday.

The TCP will start procurement soon to ensure better compensation of cotton to the farmers, said Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

Chairing the cotton meeting of the Crop Management and Monitoring 2023, he said government would fulfil its commitment to support farmers. It should be noted that cotton seed support price announced by the federal government at Rs8,500/40kg has been termed a good gesture for encouraging farmers to cultivate more silver fibre.

The incumbent government took the decision in early March this year to fix support price just ahead of cotton sowing in the country. It was considered a somewhat timely decision as cotton cultivation in Sindh starts on March 15, while in Punjab it is advised to grow cotton from April 1.

Fixing of a support price would definitely shield cotton growers from negative impact of falling prices. Briefing the meeting participants, the representative of PCGA told the Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab that the harvesting process of early cotton (February planted) is going on and this year, the production is better than last year.

There are about 60 ginning factories working in the province and so far, a record number of yarn has reached ginning factories.

Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali said that the condition of cotton is very good in Punjab, especially in DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan. The attack of whitefly, Jassid and Thrips has been observed in some places, but it has not reached the economic threshold level (ETL) and upon receiving the report, the teams of Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning went for immediate control.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab directed that cotton pest scouting, surveillance, monitoring and the attack of harmful insects should be controlled in a timely manner. Two months are particularly important in this regard.

All divisional directors should increase field inspection and go to the field along with divisional expert groups to provide technical guidance to farmers. He added that the weather is favourable for the cotton crop and pest infestation is also within economic limits.

It is likely that the cotton production target would be achieved this year, with the corporation of all stakeholders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force), Punjab Muhammad Shabir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture (Pest Warning) Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmed, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad Dr Akhtar, MD Punjab Seed Corporation Shan-ul-Haq, Director General Agriculture (Crop Reporting), Punjab Dr Abdul Qayyum, Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar along with Saad Ali Akbar from Crop Life, and progressive farmer Khalid Khokhar.