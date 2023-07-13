Bank deposits rise 12pc to Rs25.5tr in June

KARACHI: Bank deposits rose 12 percent to Rs25.5 trillion in June from Rs22.8 trillion a year earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan data showed on Wednesday.

Deposits in the banking sector grew by 5 percent in June over the previous month. In May 2023, the deposits totaled Rs24.3 trillion.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the deposit inflows rose by 8 percent.

“The rupee/dollar parity has an effect on deposits as well since people convert foreign currencies and retain them in banks. Deposits are rising in tandem with the expansion of the money supply,” said Sana Tawfik, an analyst and economist at Arif Habib Limited.

“The MoM [month-on-month] rise in deposits is linked to increased remittances in June, which had an impact on deposits,” Tawfik added.

The remunerative account might have increased since investors typically favour fixed-income asset classes like savings accounts when interest rates are high, she said.

The average rate of return on deposits increased as a result of the increase in interest rates.

Deposit growth continued its upward trend driven by higher net domestic assets (NDA) of the banking system. The increased government borrowing from banks led to the rise in the growth of the NDA.

Between July 1, 2022 and June 2, 2023, the NDA of the banking system rose to Rs4.6 trillion from Rs3.6 trillion a year ago, according to the data from the central bank on monetary aggregates.

Bank’s advances increased 12 percent to Rs12 trillion in June, while total assets of banks reached Rs39.4 trillion, 19 percent up from a year earlier. Banks’ investment rose 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs20 trillion in June.

Banks’ investment-to-deposit ratio (IDR) increased to 82 percent in June from 76 percent a year ago.

According to analysts, banks' inclination for IDR results from a tepid demand for private sector credit as a result of the challenging macroeconomic conditions brought on by the current tight monetary policy.

Banks seek to protect their profits by making higher-yielding investments in government securities, so they invest in T-bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). The government mainly relies on domestic financing when there are no foreign inflows, which causes it to raise more money than intended at T-bill and PIB auctions, according to analysts.