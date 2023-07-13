Stocks extend gains ahead of IMF loan approval

Stocks maintained an uptrend on Wednesday amid hopes of likely approval of a $3 billion short-term arrangement for Pakistan by IMF’s executive board, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 359.15 points or 0.80 percent to 45,514.95 points against 45,155.80 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 45,582.31 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,200.35 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed bullish led by oil scrips amid speculations on strong payouts and surging global crude oil prices. PM announcement of ending tenure on Aug 14 and likely IMF board approval for $3 billion SBA [staff level agreement] supported the index to close near session highs.”

He said the rising rupee, govt projections on likely $46 billion investments from Saudi Arabia and UAE, and the State Bank’s receipt of a $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia boosting forex reserves played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 172.49 points or 1.08 percent to 16,203.05 points against 16,030.56 points.

Traded shares decreased by 105 million shares to 450.259 million shares from 555.100 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs13.139 billion from Rs15.487 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.899 trillion from Rs6.845 trillion. Out of 359 companies active in the session, 173 closed in green, 163 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Shuja Qureshi, an analyst at JS Research, suggested, “We recommend investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in the cement, technology and E&P sectors.”

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize shares, which rose by Rs315.05 to Rs8,913 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which increased by Rs73.78 to 1,275.83 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs548.90 to Rs22,901 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which decreased by Rs37 to Rs458 per share.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the IMF, a global lender of the last resort, was all set to hold a key and much-awaited board vote on Pakistan’s $3 billion bailout. “Investors opted to further strengthen their equity positions by putting more money ahead of the aforesaid crucial announcement,” he stated.

On the Pak rupee front, the local currency captured additional gain (of Rs1.09; appreciated 0.39 percent vs USD), in the interbank trading and closed the trading hours at Rs277.48.

Bank, power, chemical and cement sector stocks such as MEBL, HUBC, COLG, LUCK & MCB contributed positively by adding 270 points, cumulatively. However, TRG, DAWH & CHCC shed 37 points collectively due to profit-taking.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 49.959 million shares which increased by 3 paisas to Rs1.29 per share. It was followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 20.347 million shares, which closed up by 81 paisas to Rs21.69 per share.

He advised investors to book gains on strength and wait for dips to accumulate value stocks.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Int. Bulk, Pak Refinery, Aisha Steel Mill, B.O. Punjab, Pak Petroleum, Fauji Foods Ltd, Telecard Limited and Maple Leaf.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 106.931 million shares from 131.675 million shares.