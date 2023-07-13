Treasury bill yields move up

KARACHI: Treasury bills yields rose at an auction on Wednesday, in line with market expectations, since the central bank increased its key discount rate by 100 to 22 percent.

The cut-off yield on the three-year T-bill rose by 80 basis points (bps) to 22.7999 percent. The yield on the six-month paper was up by 99 bps to 22.9600 percent. The yield on 12-month paper ended 99 bps higher at 22.9897 percent.

At the auction the central bank central bank sold treasury bills worth Rs663 billion. The pre-auction target was Rs900 billion.

“Good participation in a one-year paper after many months,” said Mohammed Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities, referring to the T-bill auction.

“Participation in one-year paper shows investors’ confidence and expectations that rate may come down so they prefer to lock in rates for 1 year,” Sohail added.

The SBP on June 27 raised its key interest rate to control soaring inflation. The bank said the move was necessary to keep real interest rates firmly in positive territory

and anchor inflation expectations, which

are already moderating over the last

few months.