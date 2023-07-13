Rupee continues recovery streak

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for a second straight session on Wednesday as a result of dollar selling by exporters, and on an optimism that the International Monetary Fund’s board will approve a short-term $3 billion loan programme.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 277.48 per dollar, 0.39 percent or 1 rupee stronger than Tuesday’s close of 278.57.

The domestic currency rose 1 rupee to close at 281 against the dollar in the open market.

“In anticipation of the IMF board's confirmation of the standby arrangement, the rupee kept rising. As the value of the rupee is expected to rise further against the dollar in the coming days, exporters have begun selling dollars in the interbank market,” said Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

“However, the open market has not seen many inflows since people are still hesitant to sell their dollars. The rupee gained in the open market due to sluggish demand for the US currency from customers,” Paracha added.

Initial approval for the nine-month standby arrangement for Pakistan came last month, allaying concerns about a sovereign default and sparking a rise in the value of the country's dollar bonds.

The country has received $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates, according to Ishaq Dar, the country's finance minister. Tuesday saw Saudi Arabia provide Pakistan with $2 billion in support.

The amount Saudi Arabia and the UAE placed in the central bank account will be reflected in the foreign exchange reserves position as of July 14, 2023, according to Dar.