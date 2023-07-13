Govt to establish SPV for long-term imports of discounted Russia oil

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and start parallel talks with Russia for the import of crude oil on a long-term basis, a senior official of the Energy Ministry told The News.

The official said the government has also mull approving the refining policy 2023 for local refineries for their upgradation as upgraded refineries can maximise the advantage of the discounted heavy crude.

“The results after using Russian crude oil, Urals, suggest that Pakistan's economy could benefit by $7.3–$8 million per cargo of 100,000 tons. If refineries are upgraded in the next four years, the benefit could increase three times more,” the official said.

“However, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has experienced many challenges while refining Urals, which could be taken up with the Russian side for settlement.”

About three months have elapsed since the Ural cargo sailed from the Russian port in April 2023, reaching Pakistan through Oman and being processed by PRL. Fifty percent of the Ural is yet to be refined, and so far, PRL has been unable to sell the products made from it.

And during the 3-month period, the price can massively fluctuate, owing to which the discount can vary. The discount could be on the lower side when it reaches Pakistan and is refined, and this could affect refineries in Pakistan accordingly.

Pakistan does not want to buy Ural oil at a price above the cap price of $60 per barrel, which has been set by the G7 countries. If the price of Brent crude oil goes up above $90 per barrel during the next three months, Pakistan will suffer both a loss of benefit and banking transactions, as the discounted price of Ural oil would be more than the cap price.

Pakistan has been provided Ural at its international price, which is already discounted and available to all countries. There is no special discount for Pakistan.

The official said that PRL wants a firm discount from Russia below the CAP price, and this issue should be taken up with the Russian side when talks for regular imports of crude are initiated. If the crude oil market prices crash, Pakistan refineries will face damage instead of benefit. More importantly, there is a proposal that Pakistan should also ask Russia to fix the crude oil price with a discount when it is received in KPT, setting aside the fluctuations in the crude price in the international market that could happen in one month's time—the travel time from Moscow.

“Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) have been directed to proceed with their Russian counterparts to constitute a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the smooth import of crude and payments, and to initiate parallel talks under government-to-government (GtG) arrangements.”

The official explained that Pakistan's maximum benefit from Russian crude could be $7-8 million per 100,000 tons, compared to Middle Eastern oil. If the benefit is passed on to end consumers, there could be a relief of Rs1.30 per liter of petrol for consumers.

The discount could further increase to Rs1.60 per liter of petrol for end consumers, if National Refinery Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited, and PARCO refine Ural. The traveling cost from Russia per barrel has been found to be $14, depending on the freight charges, which fluctuate. From Fujairah, cargo reaches Pakistan's ports at $2 per barrel, which has further tumbled to $1.5 per barrel.

Pakistan's refineries use 80 percent light crude from Saudi Aramco and ADNOC under long-term contracts, and consume 20 percent crude by purchasing from the spot market. It is up to the government to decide how much of the 20 percent it imports from Russia under a long-term agreement.

The official said that PRL was blending 45 percent Ural, 45 percent crude from the Middle East, and 10 percent local crude. From Ural, PRL has produced 10 percent petrol, 60 percent furnace oil, 10-15 percent high-speed diesel, and 15 percent other items.

PRL is too old, as it was incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited Company in May 1960. It is a hydro-skimming refinery designed to process various imported and local crude oils to meet the strategic and domestic fuel requirements of the country. The refinery has a capacity of processing approximately 50,000 barrels per day of crude oil into a variety of distilled petroleum products, such as motor gasoline, high-speed diesel, furnace oil, jet fuels, kerosene oil, and naphtha.

Furnace oil produced from Ural has high viscosity at 700 cSt, and PRL has to mix 10 percent diesel in it to decrease its viscosity to 180 cSt so that it can flow. This is how furnace oil production escalates to 60 percent, and diesel production is slashed by 10 percent.

Thus, net diesel production will stand at 10-15 percent out of Ural. This means that out of 100,000 tons of Ural, the decades-old PRL will have to export 60 percent Ural crude in the shape of furnace oil at 75 percent of crude with a 25 percent loss. Since the discount is reasonable, even then using Ural is beneficial for Pakistan's economy.