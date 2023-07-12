LGH holds rally

Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr M Al-Fareed Zafar Tuesday said the desecration of the Holy Quran cannot be tolerated at any cost. Leading a rally organised by health professionals against the desecration of the Holy Quran, he said the heinous activity demanded immediate action against the involved person. The participants were carrying placards and they demanded action against those who hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.