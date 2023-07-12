World Population Day marked

HARIPUR: The health professionals and staff members of District Population Welfare Office, Haripur, on Tuesday organised a rally to mark the World Population Day.

Led by District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Ashfaq, the rally started from the district population office and ended at Haripur Press Club.

Carrying banners inscribed with motivational slogans, the participants marched on different roads before reaching the ending point.

Speaking to the participants of the rally, the speakers said that the ever increasing population has been an insurmountable problem for developing countries like Pakistan as the shrinking resources was giving rise to the poverty ratio.

They said that the dwindling natural resources like water, irrigated land, and climatic impacts were the chief causes of poverty in the country that ultimately contributed to the peace situation.

Haripur

KARATE COMPETITION: The annual belt promotion test of the Karate players was held at the Shaheen Gymnastic & Martial Arts Academy here on Tuesday.

The girl and boys players belonging to different weight categories took part in the belt promotion test competition and exhibited their sports skills and earned appreciation from the audience.

On this occasion the players presented stick moving and fight, karate fight and brick breaking skills as part of competition. According to results of the belt awarding test for the senior category, Muhammad Waleed Tanoli and Khushbakht Irsa clinched first position by securing 107 points, Syed Habib ur Rehman stood second with 104 points while Zeeshan Bhati got 101 points and declared successful for third position.