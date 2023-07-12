SCCI resents non-opening of LCs

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed displeasure over the non-resolution issue of Letter of Credits (LCs) opening despite the federal government’s earlier assurance.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi said the importers from the business community were facing difficulties owing to non-opening of the LCs.

He said despite clear directives by the government and the State Bank of Pakistan, the commercial banks were continuously employing delaying tactics in opening of LCs which had caused a huge financial loss to exporters.

The SCCI chief said due to non-availability of raw materials, industrial progress had been adversely affected and a number of manufacturing units were at the verge of a closure.

He recalled that Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar had given assurance that the LCs issue would be resolved after reaching a deal with the IMF.

However, he lamented that the government isn’t taking steps to resolve the issue, which had caused unrest to the business community, especially importers.

The SCCI chief said the business community has always played a pivotal role in bringing economic development by paying taxes.

But, he said, the present and previous governments didn’t pay attention toward resolving their issues which were the main cause behind the present economic turmoil.

He said it was completely incomprehensible that LCs were not being opened despite depreciation of US dollar and strengthening rupee after a deal with the International Monetary Fund, while dollars were also available.

He said non-opening of LCs tantamount to adding to the miseries of the business community.

The SCCI asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and other authorities concerned to issue instructions to the officials for immediate resolution of LCs issue to help the importers.