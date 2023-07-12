Cop martyred in N Waziristan police post attack

MIRANSHAH: A cop was martyred while two others sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen attacked the under construction police post in Faqiran area on Hasokhel Road in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Tuesday.

They said that unknown armed men attacked the under construction Faqiran Police Post on Hasokhel Road in Mir Ali tehsil in the dead of night with automatic weapons.

They said that police returned fire, which continued for some time. A cop, whose name could not be ascertained, embraced martyrdom and two others sustained serious bullet injuries.

The injured were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu through a chopper where one of the cops was stated to be in a serious condition.