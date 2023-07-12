Seminar stresses need to control population

LAHORE: Appropriate gap between childbirths is essential for saving lives of about 11,000 women who die every year while giving birth to babies in Pakistan. It is necessary for protecting the love which the existing children of their pregnant mothers enjoy.

Punjab Population Welfare Minister Dr Jamal Nasir observed this while addressing a seminar as a chief guest on the occasion of International Population Day, here, Tuesday. The seminar had been organised by the Punjab Population Welfare Department.

The minister said that the educated and well to do segment of Pakistani society has learnt the importance of keeping the family small. However, creating awareness among the less educated and economically backward sections about the importance of family planning were urgently required in order to control the population in Pakistan, he added.

He urged the Ulema and scholars to lay emphasise in their sermons the importance of healthy upbringing and proper training of children and to remove the misunderstanding that population control is un-Islamic. Similarly, journalists, artists, sportsmen and other opinion leaders should guide and educate the citizens about the need and importance of keeping the population controlled and to cooperate with the government in its efforts for this purpose, added the minister.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that annual budget of the Population Welfare Department was only two billion rupees which was insufficient for such a huge task. He said that the departments of Health and Population Welfare will now work hand in hand with each other for extending population welfare services.

The minister said that in order to provide family planning services to the citizens, suitable spaces will be provided for establishing and operating population welfare centres in all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals along with the services of the staff by Primary Healthcare Department in Punjab.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ejaz said that more than 15 lakh eligible married couples have registered themselves in the family planning programme in Punjab last year due to the comprehensive and effective policies of the Population Welfare Department. He said that all the stakeholders have to cooperate to bring the country’s population to the ratio of resources.

Director General, Population Welfare, Saman Raiy said that the department has taken many steps for public awareness. Online registration of newly married couples and family planning counselling system has been developed. Through continuous advertising campaign in print and electronic media, holding digital conferences across the province, participation of 1300 imams and khatibs in welfare programme and organising village theatres, the task of changing the perception of the society has been performed. She said that the annual growth rate of Pakistan’s population is 2.4 percent while that of Punjab was 2.1 percent which was lowest than all other provinces.

Dr Azizul Rab, CEO, Green Star Marketing, gave a detailed briefing regarding the population of Pakistan and the programs run since 1950. Director General of Punjab Public Relations Rubina Afzal, Population Officers, students of Research Training Institute and others participated in the seminar large numbers. Honorary shields were presented to the minister.