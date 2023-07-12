Bomb defused at PTI leader’s hujra

MINGORA: The bomb disposal unit on Tuesday neutralised a bomb planted at the hujra of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai.
It was learnt that some unidentified people had planted a bomb weighing around 800 grams at the hujra of the former PTI lawmaker. However, the personnel of the bomb disposal unit arrived timely and defused the explosives.
