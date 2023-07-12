Five persons caught for illegal power connections

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration Tank on Tuesday conducted an operation against power theft and defaulters at various parts of the district.
During the operation which was led by Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan along with officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and police, five persons were taken into custody for using illegal connections (Kunda). The team also recovered Rs118,000 dues from several consumers.
The AC said that a crackdown against Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made, he added.
He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply and strengthen the financial position of the power company.
