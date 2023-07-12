Robbers shoot and injure trader, snatch cash

LAKKI MARWAT: Two robbers shot and injured a cattle trader and took away cash from him near Gul Baz Dehqan area in Lakki Marwat district, police officials said on Tuesday.

They said that Muhammad Sadiq, a cattle trader belonging to the Railway Station area of Lakki city, and his father Juma Khan, had gone to the cattle market in Ghaznikhel town on Saturday morning to sell goats there.

“While returning to Lakki city in a three wheeler loader rickshaw, two armed suspects intercepted them near Gulbaz Dehqan area in the limits of Ghaznikhel Police Station,” said an official.

The armed men tried to snatch cash from Sadiq and then opened fire on him when he offered resistance, they said, adding the trader was wounded while the suspects snatched Rs300,000 from him and escaped on a motorcycle