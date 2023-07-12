Police to seek ulema’s help to maintain peace

MANSEHRA: The district police officer Zahoor Babar Afridi on Tuesday said he would take scholars of different schools of thought into confidence about Muharram security.

“We have finalised a security plan and would also meet and seek the help of religious scholars from different schools of thought to help police in maintaining law and order during the Muharram,” he told a meeting here.

The meeting, which was held in connection with the Muharram security, was attended among others by the deputy superintendent of police and SHOs from Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

“We have also summoned meetings of peace committees, ulema and religious scholars and political personalities to seek their support for peace and tranquility during the Muharram,” Afridi said. He added that extra police personnel would also be deployed in Imambargah and entrance and exit points would be completely sealed.

“These involved in hate speeches might be taken to justice under the strict relevant laws as we cannot allow anybody to take peace into his hands,” he maintained.