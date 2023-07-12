LRH BoG discusses issues at first meeting

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Board of Governors (BoG) of Lady Reading Hospital LRH) held its first meeting (online) and discussed various issues of the hospital.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Khan, chairman BoG, chaired the meeting.

He expressed his gratitude towards the board members and encouraged them to strive for excellence in teaching, training, and delivering exceptional clinical services for the betterment of the public. During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Khan emphasised the importance of establishing a medical college for LRH.

BoG member Prof Musa Kaleem also attended the meeting.

Dr. Junaid Sarfaraz, the Dean of LRH, informed the members that most of the prerequisites for establishing the medical college had been completed, and Zone VI had been proposed as the ideal location for the hospital.

In line with the chairman’s vision, it was unanimously decided in the meeting to expedite the necessary steps for the establishment of the medical college. A comprehensive presentation highlighting the progress and future plans will be discussed in an in-person meeting scheduled for July 18, 2023. Furthermore, the approval of the 39th board meeting was deferred to the next board meeting, ensuring that all matters are thoroughly evaluated and decided upon with due diligence.

The chairman expressed his appreciation for the active participation and valuable contributions of all the board members in shaping the future of LRH.

“Their collective efforts are vital in ensuring the continued growth and success of the institution,” he added.