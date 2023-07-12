House of ex-CM’s aide raided

NOWSHERA: The officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday raided the house of former Adviser to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Mian Khaleequr Rahman Khattak.
A heavy contingent of the police conducted the raid on the house of the former adviser, however, he was not present at home. The cops searched the entire house.
It is alleged that Mian Khaleequr Rahman Khattak had committed corruption in the issuance of tenders for various projects.
However, he has rejected the allegations, saying he had nothing to do with the issuance of the tenders and he was being harassed.
HARIPUR: The health professionals and staff members of District Population Welfare Office, Haripur, on Tuesday...
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed displeasure over the non-resolution issue of Letter...
MIRANSHAH: A cop was martyred while two others sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen attacked the under...
LAHORE: Appropriate gap between childbirths is essential for saving lives of about 11,000 women who die every year...
MINGORA: The bomb disposal unit on Tuesday neutralised a bomb planted at the hujra of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ’s...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration Tank on Tuesday conducted an operation against power theft and...