Windfall policy suspension: Timber decaying at roadside in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A huge quantity of timber, which couldn’t be transported to markets after the suspension of windfall policy by the government in 2003, is decaying at roadsides on the Karakoram Highway upper and lower Kohistan districts.

“A huge quantity of deodar is dumped at different points all the way to Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan, and is decaying because of rains and harsh weather conditions,” Kamal Khan, a local timber contractor said.

The timber beams were dumped by owners and sellers at roadsides under the windfall policy introduced in 1998.

“As the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government abolished the policy in 2003, a large quantity of timber, which was either dumped at roadsides or forests couldn’t be transported to markets,” he said.

Kamal Khan said that the Muttahida Timber Association with representation from Malakand and Hazara divisions also took up the issue with the minister and secretary Forests recently to get the ban lifted but to

no avail.

Kohistan, now bifurcated into three districts, including Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas is famous for its high-quality deodar.

Sources in the Forest Department said that a total of 500,000 square feet of timber in a finished form was dumped at roadsides at KKH after the government de-notified the windfall policy some two decades ago.

He said that another 282,424 square feet were also dumped at roadsides at KKH.

“Over a 94,986 square feet timber is also still dumped at forests in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts,” he said.

When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer Lower Kohistan Ayaz Shah confirmed that over 800,000 square feet of timber was still lying at roadsides and forests in three districts.

“Though the timber worth over Rs2 billion is losing its market price as the property of different tribes collectively, the government would receive 20 per cent share in the form of taxes if it is sold in markets after being listed and marked by the Forest Department,” he said.

Ayaz Shah said his department was waiting for a fresh policy and modalities to be set by the government so that his department could allow tribes/owners and contractors to transport it to markets. The DFO said the deodar could be sold at Rs9,000 per square foot.